CNN Poll: 73% of Americans Believe Trump Not Paying Attention to Country's Problems

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a new CNN poll, 73 percent of American adults believe that Donald Trump has not shown sufficient attention to the country's most important problems.

These results come as concerns about the consequences of the war with Iran, economic recession, and dissatisfaction with the government's management are increasing.

The poll shows that about two-thirds of respondents believe that Trump's policies have exacerbated economic problems, and that his military decisions regarding Iran have harmed American interests.

Nearly three-quarters of participants also said that the President does not have a proper understanding of the problems and daily concerns of ordinary citizens.

According to the poll's findings, the lowest levels of satisfaction with Trump's performance are in three related areas; with only 28 percent approving of his performance regarding Iran, 25 percent satisfied with his handling of inflation, and only 21 percent evaluating the government's performance on fuel prices positively.

The CNN report indicates that even among some of Trump's supporters, there is notable dissatisfaction with these issues.

The poll also shows that only 27 percent of Americans believe that Trump understands the problems of ordinary people, and about two-thirds of respondents believe that he does not prioritize the country's interests over his personal interests.

According to analysts, these figures indicate increasing public doubt about the Trump administration's policies and programs, as well as his flagship projects in the U.S. capital.

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