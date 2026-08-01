Photos: Funeral Ceremony of Brigadier General Pilot Martyr Majid Kazemi in Shiraz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The body of Brigadier General Pilot Martyr Majid Kazemi, one of the four heroes of the Sukhoi-24 fighter jets of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, was laid to rest on Thursday morning (August 7, 2026) at Shahid Doran Air Base in Shiraz. Brigadier General Pilot Martyr Majid Kazemi was one of the four heroes of the Sukhoi-24 fighter jets of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army who, after a successful operation and attack on March 2, 2026, targeting the Al Udeid base in Qatar, which resulted in the destruction of infrastructure and military equipment of the terrorist US army, attained the high rank of martyrdom on his return journey to the homeland.