Hamas representative: Palestinian resistance will never lay down its weapons

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in Iran, has stressed that the Palestinian resistance will never lay down its weapons, insisting the issue must not be included in any talk with Israel.

Khaled Qaddoumi said the Palestinian resistance remains firmly committed to its approach and emphasized that the weapons of the Palestinian people are not a subject for negotiations with the Zionist regime.

He underlined that Hamas will not retreat from this position under any circumstances.

Qaddoumi categorically rejected any suggestion that the Palestinian resistance's weapons could become part of negotiations, reiterating that the issue is non-negotiable.

His remarks came amid media reports about ongoing efforts by regional and international mediators to advance the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Recent reports have claimed that discussions have touched on issues including the future of Hamas' weapons and a phased Israeli military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

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