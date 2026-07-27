Palestinian Ministry Condemns Settler Arson on West Bank Mosques as ‘Criminal Acts Against Muslims’

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs has condemned the new arson attacks by extremist Jewish settlers on two West Bank mosques, calling them “criminal acts that offend Muslims everywhere.”

“Settler arson attacks on mosques are no longer isolated incidents; they have become a systematic and planned policy aimed at the Palestinian people’s existence and their religious rights, under the protection and willful neglect of the occupation forces,” the ministry said in a statement released on Sunday.

The ministry warned that repeated settler attacks on mosques violate international protections for religious freedoms and holy sites and risk fueling further escalation and unrest.

The ministry called for immediate international action to stop settler attacks on mosques and hold perpetrators accountable.

It also urged Palestinians to remain vigilant and actively defend their places of worship against future attacks.

According to the ministry, 13 West Bank mosques have come under attack since January 2026, reflecting a surge in violations perpetrated by both settlers and Israeli forces against Islamic holy sites.

For its part, the Hamas Movement has condemned the settler arson attacks on mosques in Nablus and Tulkarem as a fascist, organized crime against Islamic holy sites, stressing that such violations will not go unanswered.

In a statement on Sunday, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said the attacks reflect the level of “depravity and fascism” of the Israeli occupation and its settler groups and their disregard for all religious, moral, and humanitarian values.

Mardawi urged Arab and Islamic countries and the world’s free people to adopt a decisive position against settler violations against Islamic holy sites, demanding accountability for perpetrators and Israeli leaders.

Early Sunday, extremist settlers set fire to al‑Rahma Mosque in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, and another mosque in the village of Kur near Tulkarem. They also scrawled racist, anti‑Arab and anti‑Muslim graffiti on the walls of both mosques.



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