Trump Announces "Historic" Agreement on Gaza / Hamas: Arms Containment Take Place After Israel's Withdrawal

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The "Peace Council" and U.S. President Donald Trump, issuing statements, announced that after months of negotiations, they have reached an agreement on a roadmap for the implementation of the next stages of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Under this plan, after the implementation of the phased process of containing and storing arms by Palestinian groups, Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from Gaza, and the administration of this area will be handed over to a Palestinian national committee supported by an international force.

This plan also pursues reconstruction, improvement of humanitarian conditions, and the establishment of a new governance structure in Gaza.

Trump described this agreement as a "big step" toward achieving lasting peace and claimed that for the first time, Hamas has agreed to an implementation plan for organizing its arms.

In response, Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas's negotiating team, while confirming the difficulty of the negotiations, stated that the issue of arms containment and storage is dependent on the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the implementation of other agreement commitments, and that this movement will not take any action in this regard before the Zionist regime fulfills its commitments.

According to the published draft of this agreement, the arms containment process will be carried out gradually under the supervision of a Palestinian national committee and an international verification committee, and no arms will be handed over to Israel or non-Palestinian parties.

The implementation of the various stages of this process is also linked to the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied areas in Gaza and progress toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

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