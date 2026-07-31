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Iran's Parliament Speaker: The Americans Will Pay the Price

31 July 2026 - 23:50
News ID: 1847264
Iran's Parliament Speaker: The Americans Will Pay the Price

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, in response to the U.S. crime on Qeshm Island, wrote, "The Americans have become accustomed to compensating for the blows they receive on the battlefield by shedding the blood of innocents; they will pay the price."

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, in response to the recent U.S. crime on Qeshm Island, wrote on his social media account, "The United States daily stains its hands with new crimes; the terrorist attack on civilian residential homes in Qeshm Island is a continuation of the crimes in Minab and Lamerd."

He added, "The Americans have become accustomed to compensating for the blows they receive on the battlefield by shedding the blood of innocents; they will pay the price."

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