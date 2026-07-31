Iran's Parliament Speaker: The Americans Will Pay the Price

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, in response to the recent U.S. crime on Qeshm Island, wrote on his social media account, "The United States daily stains its hands with new crimes; the terrorist attack on civilian residential homes in Qeshm Island is a continuation of the crimes in Minab and Lamerd."

He added, "The Americans have become accustomed to compensating for the blows they receive on the battlefield by shedding the blood of innocents; they will pay the price."

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