Karbala Governor: We Anticipate Over 22 Million Arbaeen Pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nasif al-Khattabi, the Governor of Karbala, stated that planning for this year's Arbaeen ceremony began immediately after the conclusion of last year's ceremony, and executive bodies, by developing new plans and utilizing new facilities and equipment, have prepared themselves to provide the best possible services to pilgrims.

He also reported direct coordination with the Iraqi government and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the implementation of these programs.

Referring to the development of urban infrastructure, he said that for this year's Arbaeen, new terminals for organizing and transporting pilgrims, pedestrian bridges, developed routes, and new projects to resolve traffic bottlenecks have been put into operation.

The capacity for drinking water supply and the city's sewage network has also been increased, and the public transportation fleet has been strengthened with modern and equipped buses.

The Governor of Karbala also announced the implementation of a comprehensive healthcare services plan with the participation of medical centers, hospitals affiliated with holy shrines, field hospitals, and medical units of the Iraqi armed forces, and added that extensive coordination has been carried out with various Iraqi provinces to manage pilgrim routes.

According to him, pilgrims from more than 180 countries will participate in this year's Arbaeen ceremony, and thousands of servants, procession organizers, and volunteers will also participate in providing services to the pilgrims.

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