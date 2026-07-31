Malaysia to Host 2026 Islamic Heritage Festival with 23 Scholars, Thinkers

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Malaysia's Bernama news agency, Selangor is preparing to host the 2026 Islamic Heritage Festival in September; an event that will be held with the participation of 23 Islamic scholars and thinkers from within and outside Malaysia, as part of Malaysia's efforts to raise awareness about Islamic heritage and strengthen various branches of Islamic sciences among the people.

Amirudin Shari, the Chief Minister of Selangor, said that among the prominent figures attending the fourth edition of this festival is Sheikh Ali Jum'ah, the former Grand Mufti of Egypt. A group of scholars and researchers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Thailand will also be present at this event.

He added, "This festival is part of Selangor's ongoing efforts to elevate the status of Islamic heritage as one of the fundamental pillars of human development, institutionalizing moral values, and strengthening a community based on knowledge and learning."

Amirudin Shari said at the press conference for the launch of the 2026 Selangor Islamic Heritage Festival, "This festival is not merely a religious event, but an initiative to revive the authentic traditions of Islamic scholarship, based on direct learning from scholars, and it helps preserve Islam's scientific heritage and transmit it to future generations."

The festival is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 20 at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam. This mosque will host the main programs of the festival, with a number of other programs also being held at various locations around the city.

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