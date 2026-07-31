Hezbollah: Lebanese Government, Indifferent to Israeli Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hezbollah announced that the Israeli army continues to destroy infrastructure and basic necessities of life in southern Lebanon to prevent the residents of these areas from returning to their villages.

Hezbollah's Media Relations, in a statement, attributed responsibility for the continuation of the "Zionist regime's crimes" to the "complicity" of the Lebanese government.

Hezbollah also called on the Lebanese government to cease its indifference to the demands of the people.

The statement read, "If the Lebanese government is incapable of fulfilling its duties, it should at least not prevent the people from exercising their legitimate right to defend their lives, land, and rights."

Hezbollah also called on the Lebanese government to fulfill its national and constitutional responsibilities and take action to halt Israel's demolition operations.

The movement concluded by calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities and oblige Israel to halt its attacks and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories.

Although Lebanon and the Zionist regime had previously signed a "Framework Agreement" with U.S. mediation, the attacks and violations of the ceasefire by the Tel Aviv regime continue.

At the same time, this agreement has faced criticism, with critics pointing to the ambiguity in its legal status and the lack of a clear timeline for the withdrawal of Zionist forces.

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