Palestinian Vice President, Indian Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties and Regional Situation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh met with India's Representative to the State of Palestine, Ambassador Mahima Sekand, on Tuesday, where the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening longstanding bilateral relations and discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Welcoming the Indian envoy, Al Sheikh praised the historic friendship between Palestine and India and expressed appreciation for India's continued support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The meeting also focused on the current political and security situation, including the ongoing violence in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Al Sheikh stressed the need for stronger international efforts to halt the conflict, ensure protection for Palestinian civilians, and advance a two-state solution based on international law and United Nations resolutions.

Ambassador Sekand reiterated India's commitment to expanding cooperation with Palestine and reaffirmed her country's support for initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability. She also emphasized India's backing for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state through a negotiated and peaceful process.

The discussions reflected both sides' shared interest in deepening diplomatic engagement while supporting international efforts to promote peace in the region.