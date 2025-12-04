Palestinian Embassy in Mozambique celebrates International Day of Solidarity with Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Embassy in Mozambique celebrated the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine and the 50th anniversary of Palestinian-Mozambican relations.

The event was attended by large crowds of state officials, representatives from the ruling party FRELIMO, the Mozambican Women's Organization, a representative of the former president Filipe Nyusi (due to his absence from the country), the representative of the president and state, Minister of Economy Basilio Zefanias, as well as all members of the diplomatic corps and UN organizations accredited to Mozambique. The Norwegian ambassador also attended with his full embassy staff.

Ambassador Fayeed Abdul Jawad reviewed the history of Palestinian-Mozambican relations and Mozambique's supportive positions on the Palestinian cause.

The ambassador also discussed the suffering of the Palestinian people due to Israeli occupation crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, including Jerusalem, calling on the international community to bear its ethical and legal responsibilities. He thanked the countries that recognized the State of Palestine and demanded that Palestine receive full membership in the United Nations as a key pathway to achieving peace and a two-state solution.

Ambassador Abdul Jawad also presented Minister Basilio Zefanias with a commemorative plaque featuring the images of the two leaders, Yasser Arafat and Samora Machel, and placed the Palestinian keffiyeh on him.

For his part, Minister of Economy Basilio Zefanias, in his speech, emphasized the deep historical relations between Mozambique and Palestine and his country's pride in them, expressing Mozambique's continued support for the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to independence, self-determination, and the establishment of their own sovereign state. He stressed Mozambique's commitment to supporting the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy decisions as the only way to achieve peace and stability in the region and the world.

The accompanying photo exhibition included 120 images documenting the suffering of Palestinians due to occupation crimes, including images of victims and injured individuals, particularly children and women, the destruction of hospitals, buildings, infrastructure, and targeted ambulances, as well as scenes of occupation assaults in the West Bank, arbitrary arrests of children, and images of the separation wall. The exhibition also included a panel of images of child victims illuminated by candles and surrounded by flowers on the left side of the stage, and a panel of images of leaders Yasser Arafat and Samora Machel on the right side. The photos also featured Mozambican youth holding signs expressing their solidarity with Palestine.

During the event, short films produced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also shown, documenting the Day of Solidarity and occupation crimes.

.....................

End/ 257