Hamas Condemns Katz’s Call to Destroy Refugee Camp, Labels Plan “Fascist and Terrorist”

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has strongly denounced Israeli war minister Israel Katz for calling to destroy another Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and displace its residents, describing his decision as “fascist and terrorist.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas said that Katz’s call for destroying another refugee camp “clearly reflects the mentality of genocide and criminality that drives Israeli leaders to commit the gravest crimes and violations against our Palestinian people without restraint.”

Hamas accused Katz of “seeking to replicate the displacement of refugees from Jenin and Tulkarem and the destruction of their camps,” calling his new plan “part of a systematic policy adopted by an unruly, extremist government that operates outside all international norms and treaties.”

“These ongoing crimes, killings, acts of terror, and systematic destruction carried out by the occupation government and its army across West Bank cities and camps will not succeed in deterring our people, their valiant resistance, and our revolutionary youth and dissuading them from confronting this occupation and its fascism. Our people are far stronger than the occupation’s schemes and oppression,” Hamas underscored.

The Movement urged the UN, its institutions, and international judicial bodies to take action against Israeli displacement plans, stressing the need to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their crimes and curb their persistent aggression against the Palestinian people.



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