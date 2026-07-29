Hamas warns of criminal Israeli plans against West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) warns against what it described as criminal plans by the Israeli regime aimed at the West Bank in response to a call by Israeli War Minister Israel Katz to destroy a new refugee camp there.

In a statement carried by the Hamas information website on Tuesday, the movement said Katz’s call to demolish a new camp in the West Bank and displace its residents was a terrorist and fascist appeal that reflected the genocidal and criminal mindset of the occupation regime’s leaders and their recklessness in committing the most heinous crimes against the Palestinian people.

Hamas warned of the extremist Israeli cabinet’s criminal schemes regarding the West Bank.

It said statements by Katz, as well as those by Ben Gvir and Smotrich, had exposed these plans, which seek to expand the pattern of forced displacement of Palestinians from the Jenin and Tulkarm camps and ultimately eliminate them as part of the unrestrained approach of the occupation regime’s terrorist cabinet that disregards all values and norms.

Hamas added that the ongoing crimes and operations of killing, terrorism, intimidation and targeted destruction carried out by the cabinet and the enemy army in West Bank cities and camps would never succeed in deterring the free Palestinian people, its heroic fighters and revolutionary youth from steadfastness, resistance and confrontation with the occupation regime and fascism.

The Palestinian people, it said, are stronger and more resilient than the occupation regime’s barbarity and its plans.

The movement further stressed that the international community, the United Nations and international judicial bodies and institutions must fulfill their responsibilities, pursue these statements and positions, hold the leaders of the occupation regime accountable for committing crimes, and stop their aggressions against the Palestinian land and people.

Hamas called on the Palestinian people to unite and mobilize across the West Bank, Al-Quds and the lands occupied in 1948 to confront the crimes of the extreme right-wing Israeli cabinet and settler groups and to intensify resistance at points of contact.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that War Minister Israel Katz had ordered the Israeli army to prepare the ground for occupying another Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank as part of expanding the regime’s military operations.

The order follows the army’s military operations in the Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps after a security meeting on Monday evening attended by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Operations Directorate head Itzik Cohen, Military Intelligence head Shlomi Binder, Central Command chief Avi Blot and several other regimes’ security officials.

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