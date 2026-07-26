Hamas Warns of US–Israeli Push to Dismantle UNRWA, Calls Draft Law a Direct Attack on Refugee Rights

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has warned of renewed Zio-American attempts to dismantle UNRWA or replace it with other bodies.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said that the draft law on UNRWA submitted to the US Congress constitutes a new step in a path aimed at ending the agency’s role and liquidating its historic responsibility towards Palestinian refugees.

Senior Hamas official Ali Baraka condemned US and Israeli efforts against UNRWA, calling them a “flagrant violation of international law and UN resolutions,” and a “direct attack on the right of return for Palestinian refugees displaced in 1948.”

“UNRWA, established under UN General Assembly Resolution 302 of 1949, is not merely a relief agency but an international witness to the Palestinian Nakba, embodying the legal, political, and moral responsibility of the international community towards millions of refugees until Resolution 194, which guarantees their right to return and compensation, is fulfilled,” Baraka underlined.

“Any attempts to abolish UNRWA, reduce its mandate, or transfer its authority to other bodies will not change the legal and historical reality of the Palestinian refugee issue, nor affect the right of return, which remains a fixed, inalienable individual and collective right that cannot be waived or nullified by time,” Baraka affirmed.

The Hamas official urged the UN, the General Assembly, donor countries, and the international community to reject US and Israeli pressures, work to secure sustainable funding for UNRWA, and strengthen its health, education, relief, and social services in all areas where Palestinian refugees live, particularly in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.

He also appealed to Arab and Islamic countries, as well as human rights and humanitarian organizations and the world’s free people, to launch a broad political, legal, and popular campaign to defend UNRWA.



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