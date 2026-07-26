Mardawi: Escalating Operations Show ‘West Bank Volcano’ Has Re‑Erupted Against Occupation

ABNA24 - Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi has affirmed that the steadfastness of West Bank residents in the face of escalating settler and army attacks, most recently in Nablus villages on Friday, reflect the Palestinian people’s attachment to their land and rights.

“The rise in resistance across the West Bank points to the failure of Israeli attempts to subdue the Palestinian people, break their resolve, or deter them from defending their land, holy sites, and dignity,” Mardawi said in a statement on Saturday.

“The success of recent operations against Israeli soldiers and settlers is a strong indication that the West Bank volcano has become active again, erupting to avenge the occupation for all the crimes committed against our people in the West Bank, Gaza, and throughout Palestine,” the Hamas official added.

He emphasized that resistance and confrontation remain the only path to stopping settler attacks and their unprecedented violations across the West Bank, as well as “the key to regain our freedom and usurped rights.”



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