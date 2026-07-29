Four Palestinians Martyred as Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza Despite Ceasefire Deal

ABNA24 - At least four Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in a fresh wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza as the regime continues its genocidal war despite a ceasefire agreement with the Hamas resistance movement.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that four bodies and 14 injured people had been brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the previous 24 hours, according to its latest update on casualties from the Israeli regime's ongoing aggression.

According to the ministry, since the so-called ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 2025, at least 1,207 Palestinians have been killed and 3,914 others wounded.

It added that since the Israeli genocide began on Oct. 7, 2023, the overall death toll has climbed to 73,333, with 174,023 others injured.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents, most of them displaced multiple times, are now confined to a narrow coastal strip, surviving in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

Even during the so-called ceasefire, Israeli forces steadily expanded their areas of control and now occupy an estimated 70 percent of Gaza's territory.

The continued territorial expansion lays bare the occupation regime's broader expansionist agenda and its unwillingness to abide by any agreement that does not advance its colonial ambitions.

Israeli forces have also devastated much of Gaza's essential infrastructure, reducing hospitals, water networks, and sanitation systems to ruins.

Israeli military raids across occupied West Bank include home demolitions and arrests

Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, demolishing homes and arresting at least 21 Palestinians, including a woman.

Palestinian officials said Israeli forces demolished two homes in the village of Deir Razih, southeast of Dura in al-Khalil Governorate, as well as another structure in the village of Shaqba, west of Ramallah.

Residents of the village of Deir Samit, west of al-Khalil, said Israeli forces stormed the area, firing tear gas and stun grenades before assaulting several residents.

Palestinian sources also reported that Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian home in the Khallat al-Homs area, south of al-Khalil.

Since Monday, Israeli authorities have demolished 11 homes and three other structures across the occupied governorates of al-Quds, Ramallah, and Jenin, according to Palestinian sources.

Israel says many of the demolitions were carried out because the buildings "lacked the required permits." Palestinians and international organizations, however, argue that securing building permits in the so-called Area C of the occupied West Bank is virtually impossible.

Area C, which comprises about 60 percent of the occupied West Bank, remains under full Israeli military control.

Palestinian sources said Israeli forces arrested at least 21 people during the raids, including eight in Nablus, among them one woman. Others were detained in Jenin, Tulkarm, Ramallah, and the village of Kafr Qaddum near Qalqilya.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it had documented more than 1,330 incidents involving Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank since the start of 2026 that resulted in casualties or damage to Palestinian property.

The agency said that since last Thursday, at least eight Palestinians, including one child, had been killed in settler-related attacks, while homes, mosques, trees, and agricultural facilities were damaged or destroyed. It also reported that at least 10 Palestinian families had been displaced.

According to OCHA, 77 Palestinians, including 18 children, have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year by Israeli forces or Israeli settlers.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a sharp escalation in attacks by the Israeli military and settlers since October 2023. A July 6 report by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 3,488 settler attacks during the first half of this year alone.



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