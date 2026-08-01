Iran Warns: Continued U.S. Interference Could Shut Additional Global Straits and Chokepoints

ABNA24 - Iran’s security chief warns that continued warmongering on the part of the United States towards the Islamic Republic will tighten the closure that the country has imposed on the Strait of Hormuz in response to Washington’s violations.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr made the remarks in a message issued on Friday as he cautioned against continuation of the US’s warlike attitude towards the Islamic Republic, including the illegal naval blockade that Washington has imposed on the country.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding last month to end the cycle arising from the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, which had begun on February 28.

Under the understanding, Iran agreed to allow fee-free maritime transit through the strait for a period of 60 days.

In compliance with the MoU, the Islamic Republic devised a special maritime route for vessels to cross the chokepoint, warning vessels against using illegal routes.

The US has, however, been trying to escort transit through the strait along an illegal passageway, prompting the Islamic Republic to confront every instance of Washington-instigated transit through the chokepoint and shut the corridor until Washington ended its interference in regional maritime movement.

Adding to his remarks, Zolghadr noted that, not only would Washington’s prolonged adversarial approach further complicate the closure of the waterway, “but also close other straits and chokepoints.”

“The global economy, energy markets, and American voters will pay the price,” he concluded as skyrocketing gasoline prices continue to exact a toll on American taxpayers.



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