Mass Rally in Sana’a Backs Yemen’s ‘Siege for Siege’ Policy Amid U.S.–Saudi Escalation

ABNA24 - Braving heavy rains, large crowds gathered in Yemen’s capital of Sana’a to express firm support for the country's “siege for siege and escalation for escalation” policy and strongly condemn the latest deadly joint US-Saudi strikes on Iraq.

Participants on Friday voiced unwavering backing for the Ansarullah movement’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, and for the Yemeni Armed Forces. They pledged continued support for military measures until the Saudi-led blockade on Yemen is completely lifted and the country’s legitimate rights and resources are restored.

Throughout the demonstration, crowds chanted slogans denouncing Saudi Arabia and the United States while reaffirming their commitment to ongoing military operations and resistance against foreign aggression. Many carried the flags of Yemen, Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran, chanting in support of the P

Organizers reiterated their support for the unity of regional resistance fronts and called for broader action against the expansionist policies of the United States and Israel across West Asia. They also renewed their solidarity with Palestinian factions, marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The rally fully endorsed the recently announced maritime blockade targeting Saudi-linked shipping, describing it as a legitimate and necessary response to the continued blockade of Yemen. Prominent speakers warned that any further escalation by Saudi Arabia would be met with additional military measures under the movement’s declared “siege for siege” policy.

In a statement read during the rally, participants reaffirmed support for military operations and called for continued public mobilization.

The statement declared that the movement is fully prepared for further escalation if Saudi Arabia and its allies maintain the blockade on Yemen.

It also strongly condemned the most recent “US-Saudi aggression” against Iraq, expressed solidarity with the Iraqi people, and extended support to Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran.



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