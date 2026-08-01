Iran's ambassador delivers leader's message to Russian Orthodox patriarch in Moscow

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has delivered a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, to the Russian Orthodox Church leader, Patriarch Kirill, during a meeting in Moscow.

In the meeting that took place on Friday, Jalali thanked Kirill for sending a message of condolence following the martyrdom of former Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a US–Israeli attack and a separate message congratulating the appointment of the new Leader.

Kirill expressed sorrow over suffering and bloodshed in different parts of the world, including the hardships faced by the Iranian people during the war, saying he prayed for peace and security in the region and for the health of Iranians.

He said the Russian Orthodox Church and Iran’s Muslim community shared similar positions on issues including morality, the role of religion in daily life and family values.

Jalali said Iran is standing against aggression in line with its moral, humanitarian, and Islamic principles.

The ambassador also said 12 rounds of Islam–Orthodox Christianity dialogue had produced constructive results and announced Tehran’s readiness to host the 13th round of the talks.

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