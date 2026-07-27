Story of Letter from 600 Former Zionist Officials to Trump About Netanyahu

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Simultaneously with the Zionist regime's Prime Minister's trip to Washington, hundreds of former senior security officials of this regime sent a message to the U.S. President warning about the escalation of settler violence in the West Bank and called on him to pressure Netanyahu's cabinet to prevent the situation from deteriorating.

Approximately 600 former senior officials of the Zionist regime, on the eve of Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Donald Trump, the U.S. President, sent a letter to Trump expressing concern about the increase in settler violence in the West Bank and calling for Washington's intervention to curb this trend.

According to a report by Russia Today, the signatories of this letter, who are members of the organization known as "Israel Security Leaders" and include a number of former army, Mossad, Shin Bet, and Foreign Ministry commanders of the Zionist regime, warned that the growing wave of settler violence could have consequences more "devastating" than the October 7, 2023 attacks and their aftermath.

This letter was sent not only to the White House but also to a number of U.S. officials, including Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy for West Asia.

The authors of the letter called on Trump to use his influence to pressure Netanyahu's cabinet to stop settler actions.

Part of the message read, "Only you can prevent this disaster. We hope you will convey a firm and clear message to the Israeli cabinet."

Meanwhile, the Walla news site, citing Zionist regime security sources, reported that the regime's security institutions have warned about the possibility of the situation escalating in the West Bank.

According to this report, a large-scale military operation planned for the West Bank has been postponed until Netanyahu's return from his Washington trip.

Walla, citing senior commanders of the Zionist regime's army, wrote that the situation in the West Bank has been described as "very dangerous and explosive."

This media outlet also reported, citing a senior security official, that if a military operation is carried out, its focus will be on targeting the infrastructure of armed groups in the West Bank.

According to Walla, one of the reasons for postponing this operation is to prevent the Palestinian issue and developments in the West Bank from once again topping the agenda of Netanyahu and Trump's meeting in Washington.

These developments came after Zionist settlers attacked the town of Tel in the Nablus province; an attack that resulted in the martyrdom of four Palestinians and the killing of two Zionists.

Following this incident, the Zionist regime's army launched a widespread wave of arrests in this town and other areas of the West Bank, deployed more forces to the area, and announced its readiness to carry out a large-scale military operation in the West Bank.

According to official Palestinian statistics, since the beginning of the Gaza war in October 2023, attacks by the Zionist army and settlers in the West Bank have resulted in the martyrdom of more than 1,182 Palestinians, the wounding of approximately 13,000 people, and the arrest of nearly 24,000 Palestinians. Since the beginning of this year, 87 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank.

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