Brutal Zionist Attack on Palestinian Female Prisoners in Damon Prison

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Palestinian prisoners' affairs institutions today (Sunday) reported the occurrence of a severe repressive operation against Palestinian female prisoners in Damon Prison.

The Prisoners' Information Office stated in a statement that the occupation regime forces, at midnight on Friday (July 13), raided the women's section and filled one of the rooms with tear gas, causing suffocation for a number of female prisoners.

The office explained that the female prisoners were forced to lie on their stomachs with their hands bound and eyes covered for about one hour, after which they were returned to their rooms without any medical assistance or care being provided, despite the deterioration of their physical condition.

He added that this repressive operation was accompanied by beatings, humiliation, and isolation of a number of prisoners. This is while skin diseases and various allergies have spread in the prison sections due to harsh detention conditions, intense heat, and a shortage of sanitary supplies.

According to statistics from the Prisoners' Information Office and the Prisoners and Freed Persons Affairs Commission, as of July 22, 2026, 94 Palestinian women are held in Damon Prison, including two pregnant women, two women with cancer, and two minors, and about one-third of them are subject to administrative detention.

Prisoners' institutions emphasized that female prisoners suffer from food shortages and malnutrition, as well as the spread of skin diseases due to humidity and poor ventilation, and complain about the presence of surveillance cameras in the rooms around the clock, which constitutes a violation of their privacy.

The lawyer of the Prisoners Affairs Commission has also cited testimonies from female prisoners about repression, forced transfers, and humiliating inspections.

Legal institutions have also recorded testimonies about sleep deprivation and being bound in chains and shackles, and have described what is happening in Damon Prison as organized torture and a violation of international humanitarian law.

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