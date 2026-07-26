Al Khalifa, War on Religious Rites; Shiites Will Not Surrender

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As religious occasions, including Arbaeen, approach, new Bahraini government directives regarding the manner of holding mourning ceremonies have once again revived the debate about the line between "regulation" and "restriction" of religious freedoms in this country.

Limiting ceremonies to Hussainiyas, prohibiting the use of external loudspeakers, and setting end times for programs are among the measures that have provoked widespread reactions among activists and observers.

Although governments have the right to establish laws and regulations for holding gatherings to maintain public order, critics believe that when these regulations are applied in a way that affects the nature and function of religious rites, they can no longer be considered merely an administrative or policing action.

In their view, decisions should be made based on an understanding of the historical and social position of these rituals, rather than forcing religious rites to adapt to temporary decisions.

Mourning rituals and Hussaini processions in Bahrain have a history of over a century and are part of the cultural and religious identity of this country.

Over the decades, these ceremonies have passed through various political and social developments and have always maintained their place in public life. For this reason, many believe that such a deep-rooted heritage cannot be defined or limited merely by seasonal directives.

Bahrain's historical experience also shows that whenever pressure on religious rites has increased, the Shiite community's bond with these rituals has deepened.

According to analysts, religious identity is not weakened by administrative restrictions, but in many cases, these pressures have led to the strengthening of social cohesion and greater adherence of people to religious rites.

For this reason, experts emphasize that the current issue is not limited to the timing of ceremonies or the use of loudspeakers, but rather to the type of view the ruling authority has of the relationship between the state and society; whether religious rites are supported as part of the public identity of society or treated as merely an administrative matter.

This is while Bahrain's Constitution recognizes the freedom to hold religious ceremonies and gatherings within the framework of the country's common customs and traditions, and international documents emphasize the necessity of facilitating, not making more difficult, the exercise of religious rights and freedoms.

From this perspective, the main criterion in evaluating regulations is the extent to which they contribute to the realization of these rights, not merely the imposition of restrictions.

In such circumstances, observers believe that the repetition of restrictions in every religious season, without reviewing the manner of managing this issue, primarily damages public trust.

Nevertheless, the experience of past years has shown that Bahrain's Shiite community, despite pressures and restrictions, continues to insist on preserving its rites and religious identity, and has not allowed these deep-rooted rituals to be removed from the fabric of the country's social life.

Simultaneously with these restrictions, the issue of preventing Bahraini citizens from traveling to Iraq to participate in the Arbaeen ceremonies has also become one of the most important axes of protest. Despite the approaching Arbaeen season, strict restrictions on the travel of Bahraini pilgrims to the holy shrines remain in place, and thousands of lovers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) have been deprived of participating in this great ritual.

Many religious activists do not consider this action merely an executive decision, but rather assess it as part of the policy of limiting religious rites and reducing popular participation in religious occasions.

Prominent figures believe that Arbaeen for Bahraini Shiites is not merely a pilgrimage journey, but a manifestation of religious identity, ideological bond, and participation in one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

At the same time, these restrictions are imposed at a time when Bahraini authorities have for years limited the space for Shiite religious and social activities through the arrest of clerics, preachers, religious activists, and ideological prisoners.

Many prominent religious and political figures remain in prison or face extensive restrictions; an issue that indicates the continuation of the Al Khalifa security approach toward Shiite religious and civil demands and efforts to control the country's religious institutions and rites.

However, popular reactions, the holding of mourning ceremonies inside Bahrain, and the widespread expression of attachment to Imam Hussain (a.s.) in public and virtual spaces show that these policies have not been able to reduce the commitment of Bahrain's Shiite community to religious rites and Ashura culture.

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