Lebanon Needs Tripartite Guarantee from Iran, Saudi Arabia, U.S. to Stop Zionists’ Aggressions: Parliament Speaker

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, in an interview with the "Essas Media" website, elaborated on his views regarding the situation in southern Lebanon and ways to contain tensions.

In this interview, Berri stated that Lebanon needs a "Saudi-American-Iranian guarantee" to help stop Israeli aggressions, and considered this formula as a fundamental basis for containing the ongoing tensions in Lebanon, particularly in the south of the country.

In this press interview, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament added that his relations with Saudi Arabia are good. He also emphasized that his relationship with Joseph Aoun, the President of Lebanon, is excellent, and despite disagreements on some political views, communication between them has always been maintained.

Regarding the field situation in the south of the country, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament said that what is happening in the southern villages, including Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, indicates the continuation of Israeli aggressions and the difficulty of achieving a full withdrawal and the return of residents to their homes.

Berri also stated that he did not interfere in the war inside Syria and considered this position a decision for which he paid the political price in his relations with Damascus at that time.

He had previously said that after the meeting between Donald Trump, the U.S. President, and Joseph Aoun, the President of Lebanon, in Washington, what matters now is "the results in the real world, not just the image in which this meeting appeared." Berri added, "The criterion for judgment after this meeting is the consolidation of the ceasefire and the implementation of withdrawals; something that has not been realized so far."

He noted that the withdrawal that took place on Monday from the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah can hardly be called a withdrawal; because this town is very small and was essentially not fully occupied. Moreover, the operations of exploding and destroying houses, residential neighborhoods, and infrastructure continue, and attacks against residents around the occupied villages also continue.

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