Condemnation of the Burning of Mosques in Nablus and Tulkarm

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, issuing a statement, strongly condemned the Zionist action of setting fire to two mosques in the villages of Qasra in Nablus province and Kur in Tulkarm province, and warned about the escalation of settler attacks in the West Bank.

In the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority emphasized that these attacks are carried out with the direct support of the Israeli occupation regime's cabinet. The ministry stressed that repeated attacks on religious sites and Palestinian property constitute a "dangerous escalation" that requires immediate international action to stop it.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced that the crimes committed by settlers in an "organized" manner are an extension of the provocative, supportive, and backing policies of the occupation regime's cabinet, as well as the continuation of the policy of impunity for the perpetrators of these aggressions. The ministry stated in its statement that the continuation of these practices exacerbates the field situation and increases tensions in the West Bank.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority called on the international community and the United Nations to take "practical and binding" measures to stop settler attacks, prosecute the perpetrators, and ensure the security of the Palestinian nation and its holy sites. The ministry emphasized the need for the international community to move to end the escalation of settler terrorism and to prevent the continuation of aggressions against Palestinians, their property, and their places of worship in various parts of the West Bank.

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