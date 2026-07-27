US Senator: U.S. Complicit in All Crimes in Gaza/ We Must End War Against Iran Immediately

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bernie Sanders, an American senator, strongly criticizing the continuation of crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, stated that the United States is "complicit" in everything happening in Gaza.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Sanders wrote, "The shameful reality is that the United States is complicit in everything that is happening in Gaza." He added, "We have provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to the Israelis, who have continuously violated international law, and whose leader is a war criminal."

This American senator also, referring to the continuation of the Zionist regime's military operations in Gaza despite the ceasefire, announced that Israel now controls about 70 percent of Gaza, a figure far beyond previous agreements. Sanders also stated that since the beginning of the ceasefire, dozens of military bases have been established inside Gaza.

He further noted the shift in American public opinion, saying, "The good news is that the American people are beginning to realize."

He added that a growing number of Americans, whether Democratic, Republican, or Independent, are calling for a complete halt to U.S. military aid to Israel and for Washington to use its leverage to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Sanders concluded his message by emphasizing, "Congress must listen to the American people," and in explicit language called for an end to Washington's military aid to the Zionist regime.

This American senator also said during an interview yesterday, "The war against Iran is against the U.S. Constitution and international law and should never have been started."

He added, "We must end this war through negotiation as soon as possible."

This American senator further, referring to the devastating economic effects that the aggression against Iran has had on the United States, noted, "What we need to do is negotiate with the Iranians and end this war and the destruction of our economy, which has caused gasoline and other prices to rise."

Sanders concluded by criticizing the Zionist regime's actions in Gaza and Lebanon, stating, "We must not continue to be involved in Israel's genocidal wars in Gaza or participate in the destruction of Lebanon."

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