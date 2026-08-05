Zionist Regime Violated Ceasefire with Drone Attack on Tibnin, Lebanon; One Martyred, 11 Wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lebanese media reported the continued ceasefire violations by the Zionist regime and a drone attack by this regime on the town of Tibnin in southern Lebanon.

According to reports, a Zionist regime drone targeted a prayer site near the Tibnin cemetery, adjacent to the governorate building. The official Lebanese news agency announced that one person was martyred and 11 others were wounded in this attack.

Simultaneously, the news agency reported that occupation forces continued their aggressions by setting fire to forests on the outskirts of the town of Kafr Shuba. In another development, the official Lebanese news agency announced that approximately 15 families who were still present in the town of Al-Mansouri were forced to leave the area following threats from the Zionist regime.

Despite the agreement with the Lebanese government, the Zionist regime's army continues to violate the ceasefire and occupy areas of the country.

Lebanon and the Zionist regime had previously signed a "Framework Agreement" with U.S. mediation; an agreement aimed at ending the war between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah. This agreement was reached after several rounds of direct negotiations between the two sides in Washington. At the same time, this agreement has faced criticism. Critics point to the ambiguity in the agreement's legal status and the lack of a clear timeline for the withdrawal of Zionist forces.

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