Iran's Scientific Capacities in Quranic Studies Were Introduced in Indonesia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran's Cultural Attaché in Indonesia, at a dialogue-oriented program titled "How to Study in Iran?" held with the presence of representatives from Iran, Malaysia, and Egypt at the Translation and Publication of the Holy Quran Center of Indonesia's Ministry of Religious Affairs, introduced the scientific, research, and cultural capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of Quranic studies.

Yahya Jahangiri, at this session, by introducing the International Holy Quran Exhibition, the University of Quranic Sciences and Education, and various faculties and academic centers active in the fields of Quranic sciences, elaborated on Iran's scientific capacities for those interested in studying and researching in this field.

Jahangiri also referred to the position of seminaries in Quranic education and research, and their role in training researchers and interpreters of the Holy Quran.

Dr. Jahangiri further introduced specialized scientific-research journals in Quranic studies, printing, publishing, and translation centers for the Holy Quran, as well as Iran's cultural and artistic capacities in promoting Quranic culture, and considered this collection among the most important study opportunities for international researchers.

This program was held with the presence of representatives from Iran, Malaysia, and Egypt, and the representatives of each country introduced their capacities, achievements, and scientific and educational opportunities in the field of Quranic studies and activities to the participants.

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