Middle East on Brink; Will U.S. War with Iran End in Agreement?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan al-Hassan, an Arab analyst, noted that pressure from the United States, Israel, and Western countries on Iran has increased in recent weeks, particularly regarding the collection of fees for ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's continued support for resistance groups and liberation movements in the region.

However, he believes that the current pain and crisis in the region could be a prelude to the end of the U.S. war against Iran and the formation of an agreement between Tehran and Washington; an agreement that, if realized, would assign Iran an important role in the region's future arrangements.

This Arab analyst further predicts that after resolving the issue of ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. focus will shift to resistance groups in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen. He considers Iraq the first link in these pressures, pointing to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zidi's stance on the monopoly of weapons by the state.

In his view, Lebanon will be the second stage of this process; however, Lebanon's resistance, by emphasizing the preservation of the country's sovereignty and security and readiness for constructive dialogue, is trying to prevent Lebanon from being drawn into internal conflict. From this source's perspective, this very stance could be one of the strengths of Lebanon's resistance against external pressures.

This source also believes that Israel has no interest in a quick end to the war in Lebanon and the region for two reasons: first, the proximity of Israeli parliamentary elections at the end of October and the political cost of any concessions by Netanyahu to Lebanon; and second, concern that ending the war would pave the way for the reemergence of the proposal for an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which Israel opposes.

In conclusion, despite expressing hope about the possibility of reaching an agreement between Iran and the United States, he warns that the region is in a very dangerous situation, and any wrong or miscalculated step could plunge the Middle East into the depths of a broader crisis.

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