Critical Mental Health Situation of American Veterans; High Suicide Rate, Resignation of Medical Staff

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to ProPublica, more than 60 Democratic representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter to Doug Collins, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, demanded explanations about the state of mental health services in this institution and the consequences of the shortage of specialized personnel for former military personnel. The letter, led by Judy Chu, a Democratic representative from California and a psychologist, was sent, and referring to recent ProPublica investigations into the state of mental health services in the Department of Veterans Affairs, requested the department to provide details about the staff shortage, its impact on patients, and wait times for receiving services.

ProPublica's investigations show that hundreds of mental health specialists left the Department of Veterans Affairs during Donald Trump's second administration, and many of these positions have not been filled, placing additional pressure on remaining staff.

According to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, in January of this year, the department had about 500 fewer psychologists and psychiatrists than the same period last year, and the number of these specialists has continued to decline.

A former psychologist at the department in Arizona told ProPublica that due to the shortage of staff, some individual patient sessions have been replaced by online group sessions, sometimes with up to 35 veterans participating.

In some cases, individual session times have been reduced to about 16 minutes. In exit surveys of staff that ProPublica obtained, some resigned employees stated that they were no longer able to provide quality services to veterans.

This crisis has occurred at a time when the Department of Veterans Affairs is considered the largest healthcare system in the United States, serving approximately nine million veterans. These individuals face more mental health problems than the general population, and the suicide rate among them is reported to be nearly double.

Meanwhile, some veterans have also suffered from the consequences of the staff shortage. Jason Beaman, a former Navy and Army serviceman, after repeatedly being transferred between therapists who eventually left the department, ultimately stopped receiving treatment.

In their letter, Democratic representatives requested an explanation about how the Trump administration is addressing the staff shortage and ensuring veterans' access to mental health services. The Trump administration had previously promised to provide the highest level of healthcare services to veterans.

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