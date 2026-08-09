Arab Countries Mobilized to Overthrow Iraq's Political Experience: Iraqi Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Sadr al-Din Qabanchi, the Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf, in his Friday sermons delivered at the Fatimiyah Grand Hussainiya in Najaf, referring to regional movements against Iraq, emphasized that we are witnessing the mobilization of Arab countries at military and propaganda levels to overthrow Iraq's political experience.

Explaining the reason for these hostilities, he asked, "What has happened? What has happened is the end of the dictatorship era, the return of sovereignty to the people, and the revival of religious and political freedoms in Iraq. The Iraqi nation has expressed its will and political and religious interests, and this is something that the puppets of global arrogance cannot tolerate."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf, referring to the Arbaeen ceremony, described it as an example of religious and political freedom, a symbol of popular sovereignty, a symbol of the end of the dictatorship era, a symbol of the bond between the government and the nation, and a symbol of the role of religious authority in guiding the path.

Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Sadr al-Din Qabanchi added, "Those who yesterday issued the fatwa to kill Imam Hussain (a.s.) today cannot bear to see the presence of 22 million pilgrims and Iraq's return to its true identity, and therefore, by claiming 'Iraq is occupied,' they have revealed their evil intent."

He emphasized that all these conspiracies will fail, and the will of the nation and the religious authority stands as a barrier against them.

The Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf summarized the factors for the success of this great global event in five points: first, love for Hussain; second, hospitality; third, religious and political awareness; fourth, turning back to God and adherence to religious values; and fifth, the comprehensive mobilization of state institutions (security, health, and services).

The Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf concluded by recounting narrations from Imam Sadiq (a.s.) about the virtue of visiting Imam Hussain (a.s.), and referring to the final days of the month of Safar and the anniversary of the Holy Prophet's (p.b.u.h) passing, he mentioned the story of his will in the last days of his life.

Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Sadr al-Din Qabanchi also added, "Here we also recall the words of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) before his passing, when he said, 'Equip Usama's army; may God curse whoever lags behind Usama's army.' And here we point to the defiance of some of the prominent companions, who were the same ones who later participated in the event of Saqifah, while the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h) had said, 'May God curse whoever lags behind Usama's army.' This is a great sign and evidence of the dimensions of the conspiracy that was carried out against the Prophet's (p.b.u.h) will; a will in which he had appointed Imam Ali (a.s.) as his successor."

**************

End/ 345E