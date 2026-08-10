Israel's Severe Concern Over Egypt's Possible Joining of Mecca Pact; Cairo's Accession Transform Balance of Power in Middle East

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yedioth Ahronoth, in a report, examined the deep strategic concerns of the Zionist regime regarding the possibility of Egypt joining the tripartite defense agreement of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

The newspaper reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that Cairo may join the new defense agreement signed between Ankara, Riyadh, and Islamabad after resolving some technical issues.

The newspaper focused on the invitation to Egypt to join this agreement, assessing it as a source of long-term threat to the Zionist regime's security and a transformative factor at the heart of the balance of power.

The possibility of Egypt joining this joint defense coalition has created deep strategic concerns in Tel Aviv's decision-making chambers for fundamental reasons related to the change in the balance of power in the Middle East.

According to Haaretz, the first concern relates to Egypt's position; a country considered the first Arab state to sign a peace treaty with Israel and a fundamental pillar for the security of the occupied territories' southern borders.

The report adds that Cairo's joining a coalition consisting of Turkey (which holds anti-Israel positions) and Pakistan (which essentially does not recognize Israel) could threaten the future of security coordination between Cairo and Tel Aviv and endanger the Camp David Accords.

Tel Aviv fears the military and technological convergence between Ankara, Islamabad, and Riyadh; Turkey has advanced military industries, especially in the field of drones, and the combination of these capabilities with Saudi Arabia's financial power, Egypt's strategic depth, and Pakistan's nuclear deterrence would create a powerful regional military bloc capable of competing with Israel's traditional military superiority.

According to Zionist analysts, this coalition is a clear message of declining trust in U.S. security guarantees and diplomatically isolates Tel Aviv.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, in the event of any regional confrontation, Israel may find itself facing a united front without the U.S. veto or direct intervention it previously relied on to protect its interests; an issue that compels Tel Aviv to undertake a comprehensive review of its security and strategic doctrine.

This agreement was signed during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia.

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