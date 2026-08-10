Director of Bahrain's Ansar al-Adala Hussainiya Arrested Following Arbaeen Mourning Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahraini security authorities arrested Ahmed Zayer Ali, the director of the Ansar al-Adala Hussainiya in the Al-Diraz area, following the holding of an Arbaeen mourning procession.

Bahrain's Public Prosecution has also detained Zayer Ali for seven days for investigation purposes. This action is the second of its kind following the arrest of the directors of the Sitra community.

Bahrain's security apparatus continues its campaign against Shiite citizens, targeting their religious rites and obligations, and has launched a widespread wave of arrests.

During the months of Muharram and Safar, Bahrain's security apparatus also targeted hundreds of citizens for holding and participating in religious rites, adopting a sectarian approach toward the holding of these ceremonies by imposing obstacles, restrictions, and various directives.

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