Israel Turning Southern Lebanon, Western Beqaa into Scorched, Uninhabitable Lands

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hezbollah's Media Relations stated in a statement, "The Zionist regime's action in openly setting fire to forest areas in southern Lebanon and the Western Beqaa, turning these areas into completely burnt and uninhabitable zones, is a continuation of the process of destroying urban infrastructure, demolishing facilities, and plundering centuries-old olive trees."

The statement read, "This ongoing environmental destruction continues while officials are even unable to file complaints or lawsuits against the enemy; because they have already given the enemy a blank check of impunity by committing to refrain from filing any complaints in international forums. For this reason, the Zionist regime, confident in escaping punishment, continues its actions."

Hezbollah added, "This painful contradiction clearly shows how officials are managing their negotiations and how dangerous the concessions they have made in various clauses are; concessions that reveal their absolute inability to protect Lebanon's interests and undermine the country's fundamental rights."

The statement concluded, "We call on the government, the Ministry of Environment, and all relevant ministries and institutions to raise their voices and take action to stop the Zionist regime's savagery against Lebanon's environment, after targeting the country's people and infrastructure."

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