Hezbollah warns of Israeli environmental, urban genocide in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Hezbollah warned against Israeli occupation’s continued burning of forested areas and destruction of infrastructure in southern Lebanon, describing the actions as a form of environmental and urban genocide.

In a statement, the party held the Lebanese authorities responsible for the continuation of these attacks, citing their insistence on pursuing negotiations and making concessions while refraining from filing complaints against Israel in international forums.

The statement said the publication of an occupation Foreign Ministry map incorporating parts of southern Lebanon into the occupation reveals ambitions extending across the entirety of Lebanon.

It added that the occupation’s direct negotiations with the Lebanese authorities are merely an attempt to buy time and impose new realities on the ground.

The statement called on the Lebanese authorities to reconsider their approach and end humiliating negotiations.

It also urged Lebanese citizens to recognize the risks posed by the continued policy of concessions, stressing that the occupation’s ambitions extend beyond southern Lebanon and target the country as a whole.

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