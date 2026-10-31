Yemen announces six military operations targeting strategic sites across Saudi Arabia

ABNA24 - The Yemeni Armed Forces announced late Thursday that they had conducted six military operations targeting various strategic sites across Saudi Arabia.

In an official statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the strikes were carried out "in response to the brutal Saudi aggression targeting our country and our people, and in retaliation for the recent massacres that claimed the lives of dozens of martyrs and wounded, most of whom were women and children."

The military detailed the six operations, which utilized a mix of ballistic missiles and drones to hit critical infrastructure and military gatherings deep inside Saudi territory.

The first operation targeted the Ras Tanura oil refinery with a ballistic missile, which the military described as a "precise" strike.

The second operation successfully hit the Aramco facility in Abqaiq with a missile., according to Press TV.

Airports in the Saudi capital and the Eastern Province were also targeted. The third operation involved a salvo of missiles fired at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while the fourth operation utilized a drone to strike King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, successfully disrupting air traffic at the facility.

Additionally, the fifth operation targeted the Rabigh oil refinery with a ballistic missile, successfully achieving its objective.

The sixth operation struck a headquarters used for Saudi troop buildups in the southern Najran region, resulting in casualties among Saudi soldiers.

Reaffirming their stance, the Yemeni Armed Forces vowed to continue their "qualitative military operations" deep inside Saudi Arabia.

The statement emphasized the new equation of "a blockade for a blockade" and "an escalation for an escalation," targeting Saudi troop concentrations and vital facilities until the aggression stops and the siege on Yemen is completely lifted.



/129