Bahrain Raises Security Alert Ahead of November 8 Protests 

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA):The February 14 Revolutionary Youth Coalition has called for November 8 to be observed as a “Day of Public Anger,” prompting authorities to increase security deployments and tighten surveillance, particularly at access points along Budaiya Highway.

According to reports, authorities have also urged media outlets and newspapers to circulate messages describing the planned demonstrations as inflammatory, inciting violence and contrary to the law.

In a statement issued on October 26, the February 14 Revolutionary Youth Coalition expressed full support for the public movement and called for broad participation in the upcoming protests. The group also strongly condemned the arrest of religious clerics and the legal proceedings initiated against them.

Meanwhile, several opposition and activist groups, including Al-Wefaq, Al-Wafa, Ahrar Bahrain, Haq, Al-Etilaf and Amal, issued a joint statement describing the proceedings against the clerics as unlawful. They alleged that the measures were intended to restrict religious freedom and urged the public to defend its religious and national rights.

The groups further claimed that regional developments and the political climate surrounding the November 3 US midterm elections had influenced the Bahraini government's handling of the case. They alleged that authorities were seeking to limit potential domestic and international reactions by imposing restrictions on media coverage.

The planned demonstrations come amid heightened political sensitivities in Bahrain, where the treatment of Shia religious figures and restrictions on public dissent remain contentious issues. The situation could lead to further tensions as November 8 approaches.