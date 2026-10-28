Ayatollah Araki warns Iraqi politicians against submission to US policies

Senior Iranian Cleric Warns Iraqi Politicians Against Subservience to Washington, Cites Quranic and Rational Principles

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, member of Iran’s Supreme Council of Seminaries and member of the Presiding Board of the Assembly of Experts, has issued a message to Iraqi political leaders warning that submission to US policies constitutes a departure from the sphere of faith and a betrayal of national independence.

In his message, Ayatollah Araki stressed that Iraq and the entire region are passing through a dangerous historical juncture in which no negligence, disregard, tolerance, or complacency is permissible, as this period will shape the foundation of Iraq's future and that of the entire region.

He outlined clear religious and rational principles that must not be overlooked:

Citing Quranic verses from Al-Surah Hud, Ayatollah Araki stated that submission to US policies and obedience to them is a clear example of rebellion and reliance on the oppressor, which will result in nothing but falling into the fire of hell, loss of divine assistance, and misery in this world before the punishment of the hereafter.

Quoting Surah Al-Nisa, he emphasized that God has never granted unbelievers a path to dominate believers. The humiliating submission witnessed among some Iraqi politicians today is one of the clearest examples of opening the way for unbelievers to dominate believers, which undoubtedly constitutes a departure from the sphere of faith.

Citing Surah Al-Ma'idah, he warned that those who take Jews and Christians as allies are among them, and that God does not guide the wrongdoing people. He stated that these clear religious principles delineate the boundary between two choices: the choice of faith and standing with the truthful, or the choice of disbelief and hypocrisy—standing with the unbelievers and the arrogant. He stressed that there is no third option.

Ayatollah Araki argued that liberation from the domination of an arrogant oppressor is preferable to submission and humility before him, and its costs are far lower. He cited the experience of the Palestinian Authority and the regime of Saddam Hussein as clear examples.

He stated that obedience to the enemy yields nothing but an increase in the enemy's oppression and aggression. It is a grave error to think that concession before the enemy repels its evil; rather, as hundreds of human experiences have proven, such concessions only increase the enemy's boldness and brutality.

He emphasized that the interest of any nation lies in being the decision-maker over its own policies, administration, economy, culture, and political relations with other nations.

Ayatollah Araki criticized the position of some Iraqi politicians who claim that Iraq's interest lies in complying with US decisions, asking: Is it in the interest of the Iraqi nation to have no will even in choosing its prime minister, ministers, and senior officials? Is it in the interest of the Iraqi nation that its oil revenues flow to the United States and that it has no right to decide about its wealth and economy? Is it in the interest of this nation to have no authority in regulating relations with its neighbors and to be dictated to sever ties with them—neighbors with whom it shares immense common interests, especially the neighbor that stood by Iraq with sincerity during the great crisis of the country, in the days of the invasion by Takfiri terrorists supported by the American enemy?

He questioned how some Iraqi politicians imagine that submission to the American enemy and hostility toward their most sincere neighbor is consistent with rationality and national interest. He asked what kind of rationality sacrifices the interests of the Iraqi nation in political, administrative, and economic independence and sacrifices the friends and supporters of the Iraqi people—who stood by the country in its difficult and lonely days—to please its enemies.

Ayatollah Araki asked whether the United States is not the greatest enemy of the Iraqi nation, which destroyed the country and killed tens of thousands of its youth, men, women, and children. He noted that it was the United States that, by the admission of its current president, equipped and established Daesh—the group that beheaded Iraqi children, orphaned children, displaced women, sanctioned the blood and property of the Iraqi nation, and usurped the sovereignty, soil, sky, sea, and land of the country.

Addressing Iraqi politicians, he said that the Iraqi nation is a dignified nation that will never submit to humiliation and disgrace and will never abandon its faith and religion. He reminded them of the nation that answered the call of its supreme religious authority and rose in a million-strong uprising to support religion and save its homeland, astonishing and confounding the enemy. He reminded them of the Husseini and Alawi nation that, following the example of Imam Hussein (PBUH), created the largest human gathering in the Arbaeen epic to support the oppressed and stand against the arrogant oppressor. He reminded them of the great nation that has adhered to the guardianship of Imam Ali (PBUH) for fourteen centuries and, despite all the sacrifices, martyrs, and material and human losses, has always risen against oppression and tyranny.

Ayatollah Araki warned Iraqi politicians that the Iraqi nation will rise against American tyranny in the near future and crush it, and that this nation will reject those who consented to its humiliation and disgrace during the era of American domination over the fate of this oppressed people.

Citing Surah Al-Hajj, he affirmed that God will surely assist those who assist Him, for God is strong and mighty. He also cited Imam Ali's (PBUH) words from Nahj al-Balagha: "By God, a man who enables his enemy to dominate him—so that the enemy devours his flesh, crushes his bones, and tears his skin—has great weakness, and the heart within his chest is weak. You may be that if you wish; but as for me, by God, before I grant such an opportunity, I will strike with the Mashrafi sword so that the skulls' bones fly and the arms and legs are cut and fall."

The message concluded with greetings and blessings.