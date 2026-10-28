Jamkaran Custodian, Pakistani Envoy Stress Expanding Cultural, Scientific Ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnazhad, custodian of the Holy Jamkaran Mosque, and Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, Pakistan's ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, have emphasized expanding cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries, strengthening people-to-people relations, and facilitating the presence of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran.

During the meeting, Hojatoleslam Ojaghnazhad praised Pakistan's role in mediating the resolution of regional issues and stressed the need for unity among Islamic countries and the strengthening of the resistance front against the common enemy.

Referring to the presence of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran's pilgrimage cities, he announced the allocation of a large prayer hall at the Holy Jamkaran Mosque to host these pilgrims and expressed hope that the ground would be paved for their easier presence, especially during the Arbaeen commemorations.

The custodian of the Holy Jamkaran Mosque concluded by emphasizing the necessity of solidarity among Islamic countries and the expansion of cooperation to confront the common enemy.

For his part, Siddiqui referred to the history of friendly relations between Iran and Pakistan and described the development of cultural, educational, and scientific cooperation and the enhancement of mutual understanding between the two nations—particularly among the youth—as essential.

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