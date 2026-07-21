Delegation of Al-Abbas Shrine hands over banner of Imam al-Hassan to Jamkaran Mosque in Qom (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The delegation of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine handed over the banner of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) to the Senior Official of the Jamkaran Mosque in the holy city of Qom, Iran, Mr. Ali Akbar Ojaqnejad, to be raised in commemoration of his martyrdom (peace be upon him).

The delegation included Dr. Afdhal Al-Shami, a member of the Board of Directors of the Holy Shrine, Mr. Hashim Al-Shami, head of the Sayed Servants of the Holy Shrine; Sayed Hashim Al-Milani, director of the Islamic Center for Strategic Studies affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department, along with several servants of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The flag handover ceremony took place at Jamkaran Mosque, where it will be raised on the eve of the seventh of Safar, coinciding with the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam al-Hassan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him), in remembrance of this sorrowful occasion.



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