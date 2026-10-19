Jamkaran Mosque custodian says public awareness is key to preparing for Savior’s reappearance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The custodian of the Jamkaran Mosque identified three key pillars for preparing the ground for the advent of the Savior of Humanity.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 44th Quran, Etrat (Progeny of the Prophet), and Prayer Competitions in Qom on Saturday, Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnejad said these pillars are enhancing the awareness of nations, integrating knowledge with action within the framework of a Mahdavi lifestyle, and practicing self-sacrifice while avoiding excessive caution or conservatism.

It was attended by elite students from across the country engaged in the discourse of Mahdism.

Hojat-ol-Islam Ojaghnejad said current international developments suggest that both Islamic and non-Islamic nations are on a trajectory that implies the world is preparing to welcome the Savior of Humanity. However, he said, the realization of this monumental event requires essential and comprehensive groundwork.

He identified the elevation of public awareness as a primary prerequisite for accelerating the Faraj (the Advent of the Savior), saying, “If we desire to hasten the Advent, we must elevate the level of awareness among nations; the Advent will not occur until nations attain the necessary maturity and awareness. His Holiness, the Master of the Age (Imam Mahdi), will appear to establish a global government. The establishment of such a government demands a high level of understanding and insight. Therefore, all those who await his arrival—as well as those who promote the culture of Mahdism—must take steps in this direction, working to articulate and deepen the profound concept of awareness.”

The cleric identified action as the second pillar of laying the groundwork for the reappearance of the Savior, stating, “Action is the true foundation of knowledge; without action, knowledge lacks any genuine value. Today, a mobile phone or a computer can provide the historical and scientific data we need in a matter of seconds. However, the Holy Quran does not consider such information—on its own—to be knowledge [in the true sense], and these tools are certainly not Alim [possessors of knowledge]. From the perspective of divine revelation, an Alim is one whose knowledge is inextricably linked to action and piety.”

Emphasizing that action here refers to the tangible realization of a Mahdavi lifestyle, he added that a Mahdavi lifestyle embodies the conduct of the divine prophets and Hazrat Zahra (SA), as well as the revolutionary spirit of Hazrat Zeynab (SA), who—alongside her brother—created an epic and has kept its message alive to this day.

“Emulating these figures and practicing piety in the arena of action constitutes the true meaning of a Mahdavi life.”

Pointing to the importance of self-sacrifice, Hojat-ol-Islam Ojaqnejad said even if an individual is well-versed in knowledge, engages in constant remembrance of God, and performs the night prayer, they cannot claim to be laying the groundwork for Faraj if they lack the quality of self-sacrifice.

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