Photos: Distribution of 30,000 saplings in tree-planting campaign of Alawi Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Alawi Holy Shrine, in the second phase of its "For the Love of Ali, We Plant" campaign, aimed at developing green spaces and promoting the culture of environmental protection in Najaf, is distributing another 15,000 saplings free of charge among citizens. This campaign was also accompanied by the distribution of 15,000 saplings in its first phase, bringing the total number of saplings distributed in the two phases to 30,000.