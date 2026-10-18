Coinciding with Birth of Sayyida Zainab; Imam Hussain Shrine launches Ahbab Al-Aqilah Station for children

ABNA24 - The Child Care and Development Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine has launched the activities of the "Ahbab Al-Aqilah Station" as part of the Little Hussaini Cultural Stations program, coinciding with the anniversary of the birth of Sayyida Zainab Al-Kubra (peace be upon her).

The head of the Activities and Events Unit in the department, Alaa Al-Amiri, stated in an interview with the (Official Website) that "the activities took place adjacent to the Honorable Hussaini Shrine courtyard, witnessing the reception of children and engaging them in a series of cultural and interactive segments designed to develop their knowledge and reinforce their connection to the values and principles inspired by the biography of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them)."

He added that "the station includes activities combining learning and entertainment, such as intellectual and religious competitions and drawing, which contribute to providing educational and cultural content suitable for the children's ages while enhancing their engagement with the offered programs."

This activity comes as part of the efforts by the Child Care and Development Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to deliver educational and cultural programs that contribute to fostering children's awareness and instilling a love of knowledge and attachment to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) within their hearts.



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