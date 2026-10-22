Lucknow Seminary Concludes Month-Long Quran Teacher Training Course

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The closing ceremony was held at the seminary with the participation of religious scholars and invited guests. The programme aimed to equip female participants with the skills needed to teach the Quran accurately and effectively while promoting Quranic education within the wider community.

Addressing the gathering, Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Hasnain Baqiri welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important step towards strengthening Quranic teaching and learning. He said there had long been a need for more organised efforts in this field and expressed hope that the trained participants would continue the work of spreading Quranic education.

He also paid tribute to the seminary’s founder, Maulana Syed Musharraf Hussain, and encouraged the participants to carry forward the institution’s educational mission.

Quran teacher Hujjat-ul-Islam Dr Syed Karrar Ali Jafri described the completion of the course as the beginning of a new journey rather than an end. He urged seminaries to give greater importance to Quranic education from the earliest stages of children's learning, enabling the younger generation to read the Quran correctly, understand its teachings and develop a meaningful connection with its message.

He also emphasised the need for sustained efforts to make Quranic education an integral part of religious upbringing.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Agha Abdul Zahra Akbar Ali Turabi thanked the seminary's administration for organising the programme. He expressed hope that the trained women would become ambassadors of Quranic education, sharing its teachings in different communities and helping strengthen religious awareness.

The ceremony was hosted by Maulana Syed Siraj Ahmad. At the conclusion of the programme, the seminary's director, Saniyah Zahra Rizvi, thanked the participating scholars, guests and everyone who had contributed to the event.

Referring to the life and example of Hazrat Zainab (peace be upon her), Rizvi highlighted the importance of knowledge, patience, perseverance and conveying the message of truth. She encouraged the participants to fulfil their religious and educational responsibilities with dedication.

Certificates were distributed among the participants upon completion of the month-long course.

The seminary described the programme as an important step towards developing a trained group of female Quran teachers capable of passing the teachings of the holy Quran on to future generations. Its administration also reaffirmed its commitment to expanding Quranic education initiatives and making the Quran's message accessible to more families and sections of society.