Statements by Iran’s Leader and Egypt’s Al-Azhar Sheikh Offer Positive Guidance for Regional Peace 

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Chief of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan and widely known as Qa’id-e-Millat-e-Jafariya, has expressed deep concern over rising regional tensions and the growing threat of conflict. He said that the statements by Iran’s Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and Egypt’s Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, offer positive guidance for promoting peace, stability and development in the region.

Naqvi emphasised that the Muslim Ummah is united like a single body and that followers of the final Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him and his family), are brothers to one another. He said ending the current tensions and strengthening unity among Muslims are shared responsibilities of Muslim countries and their responsible leaders.

He also called on Pakistan to once again play an effective mediating role in resolving regional disputes and establishing lasting peace.

Calls for Immediate Action on Peace Proposals

Commenting on the worsening regional situation and the recent statements by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Naqvi welcomed their proposals for peace, mediation and reconciliation.

He said their statements provide constructive guidance for strengthening regional stability, addressing economic difficulties and opening new avenues for development. However, he stressed that immediate and concrete measures are essential to translate these proposals into practical results.

Referring to the universal message of the Holy Quran, which calls upon Muslims to hold firmly together to the rope of Allah and avoid division, Naqvi urged the Muslim world to resolve internal disputes and promote unity, brotherhood and mutual respect.

He said the path towards the welfare, progress and strength of the Muslim Ummah lies in solidarity and greater unity among Muslim communities and nations.

Support for Mediation and Reconciliation

Naqvi welcomed Iran’s repeated offers to mediate disputes, referring to the guidance attributed to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. He also described as significant Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb’s proposal to establish an urgent mediation and reconciliation committee to help resolve conflicts.

According to Naqvi, such a committee should include sincere individuals with wisdom, sound judgement and a genuine commitment to peace and stability. Their role would be to facilitate dialogue and help conflicting parties reach a peaceful settlement.

He stressed that diplomatic initiatives of this kind should be pursued without delay to prevent further escalation and create opportunities for meaningful negotiations.

Pakistan Urged to Take a Leading Diplomatic Role

The Pakistani Shia leader called on the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to step forward and contribute actively to regional peace efforts. He said Pakistan, as an important Muslim-majority country and a nuclear-armed state, has the capacity to play a significant role in resolving disputes and promoting lasting stability.

Naqvi argued that the confidence various parties place in Pakistan should encourage Islamabad to intensify serious diplomatic efforts, reduce tensions and create conditions conducive to negotiations.

He said Pakistan should renew its commitment to peace and reconciliation with the same seriousness and determination it had demonstrated in earlier efforts.

According to him, successful mediation could produce far-reaching benefits, including greater regional stability, reduced economic damage caused by tensions, stronger cooperation among countries and new opportunities for development.

Warning Against Provocative Statements

Naqvi concluded by emphasising the need to exhaust all possible avenues for ending the current crisis. He urged political and religious leaders to avoid provocative and negative statements at this sensitive juncture and remain alert to what he described as attempts by adversaries to exploit divisions.

He said the focus should remain on unity, mutual understanding, dialogue and diplomatic engagement rather than actions or rhetoric that could deepen existing disagreements.

Naqvi maintained that coordinated efforts by Muslim countries, supported by credible mediation and constructive diplomacy, could help reduce regional tensions and establish a more peaceful and stable future.