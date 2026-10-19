Rabab Fatima Officially Takes Charge as Head of UNAMA in Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement issued on October 18, UNAMA confirmed that Fatima had taken over the role after being appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in July this year. She succeeds Roza Otunbayeva, a Kyrgyz diplomat who previously headed the mission.

Fatima brings more than three decades of experience in diplomacy, policymaking and international cooperation to the position.

Before her appointment, she served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.

She also served as Bangladesh’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2019 to 2022, and as the country’s ambassador to Japan from 2016 to 2019.

In 2022, Fatima became the first woman to chair the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission. Her professional background also includes work with the International Organization for Migration and diplomatic assignments at Bangladeshi missions in several countries.

Fatima holds a master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the United States

UNAMA’s Role in Afghanistan

Established on March 28, 2002, under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1401, UNAMA is a special political mission mandated to support the people of Afghanistan.

Its responsibilities include monitoring political developments, addressing human rights concerns, coordinating humanitarian assistance and facilitating engagement between Afghan stakeholders and the international community.

Fatima assumes leadership at a time when Afghanistan continues to face significant political, humanitarian and human rights challenges. Her role will involve overseeing the mission’s work and engagement with domestic and international stakeholders in line with the United Nations’ mandate.