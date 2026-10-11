Afghanistan’s Experience Should Deter Pakistan from Entering the Middle East War, Javad Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Naqvi described Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as an expression of the Palestinian people’s resistance to preserve their existence and achieve their right to self-determination after a century of oppression. He said the resistance had since extended to Lebanon, Yemen and Iran.

According to Naqvi, the conflict has exposed what he called the double standards of global powers and highlighted the role of the Muslim world and its rulers. He said the crisis had also tested claims by governments about their commitment to defending oppressed people.

Referring to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and Iraq, Naqvi argued that these departures did not mark the end of Washington’s intervention in either country. Instead, he said, the United States had continued to pursue its interests through local allies and partners.

He added that the United States was now facing a similar retreat in the Middle East, where, in his assessment, the Axis of Resistance had dealt a significant blow to American military dominance and the perception of its military invincibility.

Naqvi said Washington was seeking to continue its confrontation with resistance groups by shifting the burden of direct military engagement onto its allies. He alleged that the Saudi-led coalition was being assigned an important role in this strategy.

Warning Pakistan against becoming a party to a US-led war in the Middle East, Naqvi urged the country’s leadership to reflect on the consequences of the Afghan conflict.

He said Pakistan continued to bear the costs of that war through terrorism, insecurity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and the spread of sectarian hatred.

Naqvi called on Pakistani leaders to prioritise the country’s national interests and the broader interests of the Muslim world rather than becoming involved in what he described as American strategic plans.