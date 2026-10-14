Israeli artillery shelling targets several areas in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli artillery shelling targeted several areas in southern Lebanon, including Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the western sector, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday.

Intense artillery shelling targeted the two towns while machine-gun fire was directed toward Beit al-Sayyad.

Artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the towns of Haddatha and Baraachit.

Israeli artillery also struck the Al-Araish area, located between the towns of Haris and Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district.

Earlier in the morning, artillery shelling hit the outskirts of the town of Shaqra and Wadi al-Salouqi.

There were no immediate reports on the casualties or damage caused by the attacks.

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