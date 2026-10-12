Gilgit Conference Marks Al-Aqsa Flood Day and Hassan Nasrallah’s Martyrdom Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The event was organised by the Azadari Wing of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Anjuman-e-Imamia Khomer Boshut. Religious scholars, social figures and a large number of local residents attended the gathering.

Speakers included Sheikh Nair Abbas Mustafavi, senior vice president of MWM Gilgit-Baltistan; Sheikh Ali Asghar Tahiri, vice president of the organisation; Sayyed Zeeshan Haider al-Husseini, head of the Quran Research Centre in Gilgit; and Agha Sayyed Baqir Kazmi.

Addressing the conference, Sheikh Nair Abbas Mustafavi described the sacrifices of those killed in the resistance movement as a source of courage and perseverance for the Muslim community. He stressed the importance of preserving their ideas and legacy while continuing to support oppressed nations.

Sheikh Ali Asghar Tahiri paid tribute to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other figures of the resistance movement, emphasising the need for practical solidarity with the people of Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen.

He also expressed strong reservations about the recent visit of the US Chargé d’Affaires to Gilgit-Baltistan and criticised the provincial government for hosting the American diplomat.

In his address, Sayyed Zeeshan Haider al-Husseini highlighted the importance of conveying the message and ideas of the resistance movement to younger generations. He said supporting oppressed people and raising one's voice against injustice were shared responsibilities of the Muslim community.

Agha Sayyed Baqir Kazmi urged the Pakistani government to avoid becoming a party to the conflict amid tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Instead, he called on Islamabad to facilitate mediation between the two Muslim countries and work towards restoring peace.

Kazmi also condemned the federal government's reported imposition of emergency rule and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing the measures as contrary to democratic principles and public rights.

At the conclusion of the conference, Sheikh Ghulam Asghar Shamsi, deputy secretary for organisational affairs of MWM Gilgit-Baltistan, led a special prayer for the elevated status of those described by the organisers as martyrs of the resistance movement, particularly Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.