Scientific pre-session of International Conference on Martyr Allameh Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to be held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The scientific pre-session of the International Conference on Martyr Allameh Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will be held with the presence of professors and researchers on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom.

In the ceremony, held in cooperation with the Office of Studies, Research and Investigations of the Deputy for Scientific and Cultural Affairs, the participation of the Secretariat of the International Congress of Omana al-Rosol, the Al-Mustafa Institute of Short-Term Trainings, and AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA), Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, will deliver a speech.

At the pre-session, Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein al-Ma'touq, member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and professor of advanced jurisprudence (Kharej) in the seminaries, Hojjatoleslam Sheikh Ahmad al-Najdi, representative of Lebanon's Hezbollah in Iran, Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Shariatmadar, former cultural counselor of Iran in Lebanon and advisor to the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, and Hojjatoleslam Dr. Mohammad Hassan Zamani, advisor to the Director of the Islamic Seminaries of the country, will present discussions regarding the personality and characteristics of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom, located on the Islamic Republic Boulevard, between Alley 4 and 6.