Lebanese cleric stresses need for solidarity with resistance in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ghazi Hanina warns that destroying Islamic unity and sowing discord among Arab and Muslim nations is the enemy's primary focus, stresses need for solidarity with resistance in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria

Sheikh Ghazi Hanina, a senior member of the Islamic Scholars Gathering of Lebanon and head of its Board of Trustees, has warned that the enemy's most dangerous weapon is division and attacks on Islamic unity.

Speaking at a meeting titled "Steadfastness and Loyalty," held on the third anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm at the office of Sheikh Maher Hammoud, head of the World Union of Resistance Scholars, in Sidon, Hanina addressed a gathering of political and religious figures.

In his remarks on behalf of the Islamic Scholars Gathering, Hanina said: "Al-Aqsa Storm is a day unlike any before or after it. There are 100,000 martyrs across Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen, and nearly 200,000 wounded in these countries."

"All of this is because I say, with certainty and for all to hear: We have won," he declared. "What the enemy did was merely an attempt to break the will to victory."

He added: "The destruction in Gaza, the destruction in Lebanon, the assassination of commanders, the killing of the peoples of Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen, and the loss of our sons, daughters, youth, women, men, and children—all of this was aimed at breaking the will to victory. But victory has been achieved, because the 'Greater Israel' project is in a state of confusion and oblivion. If the Greater Israel project is destroyed, by God's will, so too will small Israel decline."

The Lebanese cleric noted that this path requires time and patience, saying: "We are the nation of martyrdom; we are the children of Badr, Uhud, the Trench, Mutah, Ain Jalut, Hattin, and Yarmouk. We are the children of those men who bequeathed dignity and honor to us, and we must pass this dignity on to our children."

Hanina stressed that the most dangerous thing the enemy has focused on is striking at Islamic unity and creating discord among the children of Arab and Islamic nations.

He emphasized the need for greater Islamic unity and strengthened national unity to consolidate the internal front in support of resistance fighters.

"We must stand behind the resistance fighters in Gaza, southern Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and also Syria," he said. "I speak with certainty about Syria, because Syria, no matter how much time passes, will—God willing—return to its former glory."

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